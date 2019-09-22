The New England Patriots face division rivals NY Jets tonight!

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Two days after releasing Wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Patriots are hosting the Jets in the first of two matchups this season.

The Patriots pounded the Miami Dolphins 43-0 last Sunday to improve to 2-0.

The Jets lost to the Cleveland Browns 23-3 on Monday to fall to 0-2 – and lost their backup quarterback in the process. Now they will be looking to third-stringer Luke Falk. Today is his first career start Sunday for New York.

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots will play without Antonio Brown although the star wide receiver was only with the Patriots for 11 days.

New England has injuries that will leave some key players out of Sunday’s game. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is on IR with a toe injury and fullback James Develin is out recovering from a neck injury.

The Patriot’s defense has been incredible through the first two weeks.

They still have yet to give up a touchdown.