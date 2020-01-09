Tom Brady hints at possible return to NFL next season

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hinted in a recent social media post that he will be returning to the NFL next season.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram Wednesday, Brady said, “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether Brady would retire after his 20th season in the NFL, but some Patriots fans thought otherwise.

“I wasn’t nervous, no,” Steven Rivard of Chicopee told 22News. “I knew that this would pretty much be a thing of the future. I had no thoughts that he was going to retire.”

There are still some questions regarding Brady’s future with the Patriots. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this March.