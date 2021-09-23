Van Noy, Brown return to practice as Patriots set sights on Saints

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Every member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster was in attendance Wednesday as the team hit the practice field ahead of their Week 3 meeting with the Saints.

That included offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who both missed last week due to injuries.

Both the Patriots and Saints are 1-1 on the season. New England is coming off a win over the New York Jets while New Orleans fell to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“When you give up six points, it’s amazing. It’s awesome. They didn’t score a touchdown,” DT Lawrence Guy said of their performance against the Jets. “But then everybody else sees that. This week’s team isn’t last week’s team, so how are we going to hold them to a limited score? How are we going to put our offense in better situations?”

Bill Belichick and Sean Payton are both in the top five all-time in terms of winning percentage for a head coach. The two will face off for the fourth time Sunday, with the Patriots having won two of the last three meetings.

“Clearly one of the best coached teams in the league,” Belichick said Wednesday. “They do a real good job all the way across the board. Sean’s record and reputation speaks for itself. Nobody attacks defenses better than Sean.”

The two franchises have met 14 times and New England holds a 10-4 record.

“This is a fundamental game. As Bill says, a ‘do your job’ game,” Guy added.

In addition to Belichick’s praise of Payton, linebacker Dont’a Hightower had a lot of good things to say about New Orleans’ star running back.

“Obviously, you can’t talk about them without talking about Kamara,” he said. “I think if you were to maybe build a perfect back, I mean, he essentially has everything you need: vision, balance, he’s strong, he’s tough.”

This story will be updated, so check back for the latest from Gillette Stadium.