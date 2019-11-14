Breaking News
Former Governor Deval Patrick has announced 2020 presidential campaign

Video break down of the Patriots and Eagles game

New England Patriots

by: Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Eagles game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Patriots info, NFL Standings, and team coverage on Patriots.com »

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter