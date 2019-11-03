WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Ravens

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the News England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

New England has won the past three meetings, including a 30-23 victory in 2016, as Tom Brady threw for 406 yards and three TDs; Baltimore comes off bye week.

Brady, Sanu, Jackson, Ingram.@MikeDussault19's top players to watch on Sunday: https://t.co/OzOrcp7Id4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2019

Coach Harbaugh talked about his relationship with and respect for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/Vcz5oCrqnq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019

