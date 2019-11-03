WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Ravens

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the News England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
New England has won the past three meetings, including a 30-23 victory in 2016, as Tom Brady threw for 406 yards and three TDs; Baltimore comes off bye week.
