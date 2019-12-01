WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Texans

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the New England Patriots at Houston Texans starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
New England Patriots at Houston Texans from NRG Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
New England (10-1) is 10-1 all-time against Houston (7-4) after securing a 27-20 victory last season, as Tom Brady threw for 277 yards and three TDs.
