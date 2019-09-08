WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Patriots

New England Patriots

Tom Brady_486597

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with The Pittsburgh Steelers & The New England Patriots starting at 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET.

22News Reporter Hector Molina will be at the game to keep you updated with the latest highlights.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

