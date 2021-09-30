What do the Patriots need to do to win on Sunday, as Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Patriots Sunday Night in Brady’s first game on the road at Gillette Stadium.

22News has been focusing on the history behind this matchup all week, now let’s turn our attention to the outcome and what it will take for the Patriots to pull off the upset in their first game this season as the underdog.

First, some bad news for the Patriots, Brady and the Bucs lost last week and he doesn’t lose back-to-back games very often. It happened just nine times in his 21 active seasons and he hasn’t lost three straight since 2002!!

Bill Belichick and the Patriots think Mac Jones can be the guy to get it done. The Alabama product is one-and-two so far with more interceptions than touchdowns after throwing three picks to the Saints last week.

Now, some good news for the Patriots, the Tampa defense. Their pass defense is the worst in the league.

Matt Stafford and the Rams took advantage of that last week. Stafford threw four touchdowns and all four scoring drives had at least one completed pass of over 20 yards.

Mac Jones was one of the best deep ball passers in Alabama history. But the Pats have been reluctant to call those deep routes so far. He attempted just five passes of 20 yards or more through the first two games. Last week he tried 12 and only completed one. He will have plenty of time to make passes, the Bucs have the fewest sacks so far of any team just 3 total.

It’s Tom Brady and the Bucs against Bill Belichick and the Patriots Sunday Night on 22New, kick off at 8:20.