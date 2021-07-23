WWLP to broadcast all three pre-season New England Patriots games

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP will broadcast all three of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games. Two will air on 22News and one will air on The CW Springfield.

August 12 at 7:30 p.m. – Washington at New England on 22News

– Washington at New England on 22News August 19 at 7:30 p.m. – New England at Philadelphia Eagles on 22News

– New England at Philadelphia Eagles on 22News August 29 at 6:00 p.m. – New England at New York Giants on The CW Springfield

The CW Springfield

Comcast channels 16 & 820

Charter channels 13 & 788

DirecTV channel 23

Over-the-air channel 22.2

October 3, 22News will also air a regular season New England Patriots game on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Former New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady will travel back to Foxborough with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to challenge the Pats.

