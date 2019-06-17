New England Short Track Showdown returning next weekend to NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – The New England Short Track Showdown will make a return to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23. The weekend will feature six different divisions featuring the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, North East Mini Stock Tour, Street Stock Showdown Series and there will be two new divisions joining the program this year that will feature the Weekly Modifieds and the Super Streets.



This event will give the opportunity for many racers that race at their local short track to race on the big stage at the Magic Mile. Bob Guptill has put on this event for the last two years.



The Valenti Modified Racing Series announced that the race winner next Sunday will go home with $5,000 dollars. The payout was made possible by Hoosier Tire East and Sunoco New England Race Fuel.



New England Racing legend Dave Dion will be the Grand Marshall for the event.



The event kicks off on Saturday, June 22 will practice for all the divisions. Practice will start at 9 a.m. Heat races for the Super Streets and the Weekly Mods will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by a final practice of the day for the Valenti Modified Racing Series and the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models. Features will then follow for the Super Streets and the Weekly Modifieds as both divisions will race 25 laps.



On Sunday, June 23, practice will begin at 9 a.m. for the North East Mini Stock Tour, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, Street Stock Showdown Series, and the Valenti Modified Racing Series. Pre-Race Ceremonies will begin at 11:40 a.m. followed by qualifying heat races at 12:30 p.m. Feature events will begin at approx 2:00 p.m. The North East Mini Stock Tour and the Street Stock Showdown Series race will go 25 laps and the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models and Valenti Modified Racing Series will go 50 laps.



Fans can purchase tickets online through the North East Mini Stock Tour website where there is info about the New England Short Track Showdown.