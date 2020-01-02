New Hampshire becomes second state in New England to offer sports betting

(WWLP) – New Hampshire is officially the second state in New England to have sports betting.

More than 6,000 people are registered players right now for sports betting in New Hampshire, many of those players being from Massachusetts. New Hampshire is only second to Rhode Island to legalize and begin sports betting in New England.

The New Hampshire governor was the first to place a bet, with an $82 wager on the Patriots winning the super bowl.

With many Franklin County towns being close to the New Hampshire border, it’s easy for some to go and place bets. Not everyone is on board with the gambling game.

“I think it would be very disgusting because I don’t like to see the young people getting involved in any kind of betting,” Rick Paiva told 22News. “Any kind of gambling. It’s a trigger, it wrecks families and it tears families apart.”

New Hampshire will get 50 percent of the revenue from sports betting run by DraftKings and is putting much of the money towards education funding for the state.

Massachusetts is still in the process of trying to getting sports betting up and running.