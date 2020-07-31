New Hampshire Motor Speedway releases new Safety Protocol for fans for NASCAR Cup Series event

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- The NASCAR Cup Series will make a return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. New Hampshire Motor Speedway has introduced a safety protocol for fans for the race on Sunday.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to provide sports fans, families and friends a memory making experience. It’s the chance for people to enjoy the type of entertainment they haven’t enjoyed in months,” said David McGrath, New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager in a news release

“Hosting the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is also a responsibility we take very seriously. It’s our job to not only host a marquee NASCAR Cup Series race, but also to provide a safe and fun environment.”

All tickets that are purchased and scanned will be done digitally to eliminate contact points. All seating will be done at time of purchase to follow social distancing. There will be no will call or in person ticket pick up. All tickets will be done electronically. Guest Services from the speedway will be available to answer questions and provide guidance.

There will be golf cart shuttles available for guests will limited mobility. There will also be free parking in lots S1, S2, S3, and S9 lots on race day.

The speedway will also be using social distancing practices. Speedway guests will be asked to social distance on the grounds. There will be floor markings on the concourse, concession stands, and souvenir stands. The ticket office at the speedway will stagger seating throughout the grandstands to provide six feet of social distancing throughout each group.

The suites will also be at a reduced capacity for the event in line with guidance from health officials.

Face coverings will be required once guests are entering the speedway property. These face coverings must be able to cover the mouth and nose. Face coverings will be required in common areas such as gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses, and suite level hallways.

Once guests get to their seats and are socially distanced, the face coverings can be removed.

If a guest has purchased a ticket for the event and becomes ill , they will be issued a refund. All NHMS personnel, along with NASCAR and race fans will be temperature screened on the day of the event.

NHMS and NASCAR team personnel will be wearing masks at all times and gloves as needed.

NHMS encourages all residents and guests to observe and practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing face coverings, and using hand sanitizer.

There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the speedway property. When the gates open for the event on Sunday and throughout the day, the speedway will follow enhanced cleaning procedures including high touched surface areas such as the bathrooms and the handrails.

Fans that want to purchase souvenirs and food or beverages at the concessions will have to use a debit card or credit card as the speedway plans to do cashless transactions. No coolers or glass will be permitted. Fans can bring in a 14x14x14 clear plastic bag for the event.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race will take place this Sunday with the drop of the green flag at 3 p.m.