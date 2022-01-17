NFL Divisional Round odds: Early action fades 49ers in Lambeau

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As the games tick away on Wild Card weekend, we’re getting a better idea of how the rest of the playoff picture is shaping up and NFL Divisional Round odds are on the board.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers Saturday after they beat the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to wait for the outcome of Monday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams before the other NFC showdown is decided.

In the AFC side of the tournament, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills Sunday night and the Tennessee Titans welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to the Music City on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the opening NFL odds and early betting action for the Divisional Round:

NFL Divisional Round Odds

These are the early NFL odds for the Divisional Round, headlined by the Green Bay Packers opening as 4.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of January 17, 2022.

Opening line

Titans -3, Over/Under 46.5

Why the line moved

UPDATE 9:00 A.M. ET, MONDAY JAN. 17: In the 12 hours since opening, the Titans have jumped from -3 to -3.5 with some 4-point spreads on the board at DraftKings sportsbooks. Covers Consensus shows 60% of early picks on Tennessee in the Divisional Round. The total opened at 46.5 and has climbed as much as a full point to 47.5 at some shops.

Opening line

Packers -5.5, Over/Under 47.5

Why the line moved

UPDATE 9:00 A.M. ET MONDAY, JAN. 17: After opening between -4.5 and -5.5 on Sunday night, the market consensus 12 hours after hitting the board is Packers -5.5 with that spread priced as hefty as -115 at DraftKings sportsbook, indicating a potential move to -6. FanDuel books, however, are still dealing Packers -4.5 (-118) as of Monday morning. This total has climbed from the opening number of 47 to as high as 48 (Under -115).

Opening line

TBD, Over/Under TBD

Opening line

Chiefs -2.5, Over/Under 52.5

Why the line moved

UPDATE 9:00 A.M. ET MONDAY, JAN. 17: Once the final AFC Wild Card game went official, this opener settled in at Chiefs -2.5 and some sportsbooks have slimmed to Kansas City -2 (-115) with early action on Buffalo. Covers Consensus’ early numbers show 62% of early picks on the Bills. This total has rocketed from 52.5 to as high as 54.5 points in the first 12 hours of action.