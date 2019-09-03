NFL season begins Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The NFL kicks off its 100th season this week.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears Thursday night in Chicago. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

100th PACKERS-BEARS HISTORY

The Packers and Bears kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Here is a look back at the storied rivalry and the players who helped make it the rivalry it is today.

The New England Patriots will unveil their sixth super bowl banner on Sunday night in Foxborough when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.

NFL KICKOFF BETTY WHITE

VIDEO: Betty White commenting on the league’s longevity, along with Al Michaels: