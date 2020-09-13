No. 1 Clemson dominate Wake Forest, 37-13

by: STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

Wake Forest’s A.J. Williams picks off a pass intended for Clemson’s Will Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and No. 1 Clemson continued its domination of Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory in the season opener for both teams.

Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson has now outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown.

