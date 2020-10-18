BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Hendon Hooker ran for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns and threw for a score in No. 23 Virginia Tech’s 40-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech improved to 3-1 overall and in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Hokies chalked up 350 yards on the ground while bouncing back from a road loss to North Carolina.
The Eagles are 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.
- No. 23 Virginia Tech beats Boston College 40-14
- UNC comeback falls short against Florida State in 31-28 loss
- Walker runs for 3 TDs as Wake Forest beats Virginia 40-23
- 5 troubling coronavirus developments you may have missed this week
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through October