Northeast-10 Conference cancelled for fall sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast-10 Conference has announced the cancellation of any conference fall sports competition to be rescheduled in the spring due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision would impact sports such as football, volleyball and soccer.

AIC, a member of the NE-10, does have the right to move forward with their teams as they see fit. They have decided they will try to pursue non-conference competition with their fall sports sometime in March.

They hope the weather and COVID-19 cases will cooperate.

Jessica Chapin, the Interim Athletic Director at AIC told 22News, “We have been committed to playing sports we’re playing hockey right now, we have our basketball athletes back on campus, our wrestling athletes so we’re gearing up for competition so we want to have as meaningful of a season for all of our student-athletes as we possibly can.”



Chapin adds that the school’s hockey season has gone as planned and their basketball teams are scheduled to tip-off later this month.