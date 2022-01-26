NBC’s Most iconic Winter Olympic moments

(WCMH) — The 2022 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 3 and NBC is looking back at some of the most iconic moments by U.S. athletes along with the voices of the announcers who broadcast these historic wins.
The spot begins with a clip from the 1980 Olympics men’s ice hockey tournament held in Lake Placid where the Soviet Union was heavily favored to win. In a dramatic upset, the U.S. bested the Soviets 4–3 in a game that became known as the “Miracle on Ice.” In the last seconds of play, legendary NBC announcer Al Michaels is heard delivering his famous call, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
Figure skater Sarah Hughes’ 2002 gold medal moment in Salt Lake City is the second competition to be highlighted in the promotion. As the then 16-year-old finishes her routine, announcer Tony Hammond, triumphantly proclaims, “Sarah Hughes just brought the house down!”
Hughes’ victory was one that came from behind after landing in fourth place after her short program. After an emotionally rousing clean free skate, Hughes ascended to the top of the podium over household names Michelle Kwan, who took the bronze, and Sasha Cohen, who placed fourth overall. Russian Irina Slutskaya won silver.
The spot continues to move forward in Olympic history with a clip of speed skater Apolo Ohno cruising up to the finish line at the 2006 games in Turin, as an announcer declares, “And it is gold for Ohno!”
Ohno’s segment is followed by a snippet of alpine skier Lindsey Vonn flying down a hill in victory during the 2010 games, with the announcer’s celebratory words, “Lindsey Vonn into the lead!”
Vonn became the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill that year in Vancouver.
Next up is cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, coming from the outside to win in PyeongChang in 2018. In a hoarse scream an announcer calls, “Here comes Diggins!” followed by, “Oh, what a moment!”
Along with teammate Kikkan Randall, Diggins won the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in cross-country skiing in the women’s team sprint in 2018.
Then, Diggins’ victory celebration dissolves to a white screen with the words “experience history,” which transitions to alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s gold medal win at PyeongChang and a second clip of Shiffrin triumphantly holding up an American flag, as Dan Hicks is heard saying, “Gold for Mikaela Shiffrin.”
The final two shots featuring an athlete are of snowboarder Shaun White in PyeongChang. White gets some major air on the halfpipe, then in another shot, throws up his board up and cheers at winning gold as the announcer, using dramatic pauses, states, “Shaun White takes the gold!”