One year later: Fans reflect on changes made in sports due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NBA putting out a full-court press against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11, 2020, the league suspended their season indefinitely and on the college level, March Madness was cancelled entirely. The pandemic took away an outlet many were hoping to use to get away from the cruel reality of the virus.

“As soon as COVID hit I lost my job,” said Cullen Wichman of Chicopee. “I was hoping I would be able to spend more time at home watching sports, but then everything got taken away.”

After a four month layoff, the NBA and other sports returned in a bubble format with no fans. Although the game was back, it wasn’t the same.

“It was very weird,” Wichman recalled. “You can tell nobody was comfortable with it, even the players. Who are they playing for at that point?”

Even the birthplace of the game made changes as well.

The Basketball Hall of Fame had to postpone its 2020 ceremony to this year, 2021. In May the Hall of Fame will honor the 2020 class at Mohegan Sun instead of Symphony Hall, due to social distance and health protocols.

“There’s a whole series of medical protocols and how we will move people and feed people,” John Doleva, President & CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, told 22News. “It’s quite a symphony on how we’re pulling all these things together to make sure people are safe.”

The Hall of Fame Awards Celebration and Gala will take place on May 14th and the enshrinement ceremony will be held on My 15th. A day later, The Hall of Fame will hold a special ribbon cutting in honor of the recent $24 million renovation.