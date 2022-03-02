BOSTON (WWLP) – Major League Baseball has canceled Opening Day and the first two series of the 2022 season.

Ninety days after league management locked out the players, and eventually began labor negotiations, the two sides could not resolve a labor dispute by the league-established deadline of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. After 13 negotiating sessions over 16 hours before the deadline, the league sent the player’s union what they called their final offer before the deadline.

The Player’s Union unanimously rejected that offer and Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred followed through on his threat to cancel games.

“The clubs and our owners understand just how important it is to our millions of fans to get the game on the field as soon a possible. To that end we want to bargain and we want an agreement with the players association as quickly as possible,” said Manfred.

“The game has continued to be damaged and is again damaged today as a result of a lockout that was started by the league as a result of a deadline that was set by the league and in a climate that has been challenging for for us as as as baseball fans. For for those of us who love to go to the ballpark,” said Tony Clark, Executive Director at MLBPA.

The two sides have left Florida where they were negotiating marking an end to negotiations for now. So what does that mean for the Red Sox? Six fewer home games at Fenway Park.

Boston’s first two series would have brought the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles to town for games on March 31st, and through April 6th. Those games are now canceled, essentially the first week of the season.

So, if baseball can get it together, the Red Sox will now start their season on the road at Yankee Stadium on April 7th. Commissioner Manfred said before the deadline that if games are canceled, they will not be made up. The Union believes they should be made up using doubleheaders later in the season.

We may not see Major League Baseball for awhile but the game goes on even in the snow! The season opener between Emerson College and Framingham State was played Tuesday night in Northboro in the snow. No labor problems there and these guys will play anytime, any where, and in any kind of weather! Emerson won the game 14 to 9.

However, that’s the kind of dedication, and for the love of the game, that seems to be lacking on the Big League level.