Owen wins first SK Modified race of 2019 season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Todd Owen took down his first win of 2019 in the 40 lap SK Modified race at Stafford Motor Speedway this past Friday night. Owen talked about the win to 22News.



“Finally put the pieces all together and were able to bring it home,” Said Owen.



Owen felt he had a great car from the start. He made his way into the top 5 on lap 9 as he got by Matt Galko. Five laps later he would pass Troy Talman for fourth. Tom Bolles and Tyler Hines brought out the first caution for a crash on lap 21. Owen took the lead from Mike Christopher, Jr on lap 25. The final caution of the 40 lap race came out on lap 29 as Glen Reen made contact with Stephen Kopcik. Both cars went spinning.



Owen would lead on the restart and never look back and would go on to win the 40 lap race. Mike Christopher, Jr finished second and Keith Rocco finished in third, Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 12th. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 21st. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 23rd and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 24th.



Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night.

Tyler Leary (1X) gets sideways heading into the turns (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Glen Reen racing side by side with Troy Talman (03) (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Tom Bolles (76) and Tyler Hines (25) wreck in turn 1 (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Todd Owen (81) and Mike Christopher, Jr (82) racing into turn 2 (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Todd Owen (81) and Mike Christopher, Jr (82) racing into turn 1 (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Glen Reen (17) makes contact with Stephen Kopcik (21) (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Todd Owen celebrates the win (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Todd Owen in victory lane (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)