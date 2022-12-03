SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The team’s championship Saturday began bright and early this morning with a community send-off at the High School.

Parents and supporters gathered despite the rain to celebrate the players and coaches as they boarded a pair of Peter Pan busses.

22News was there and spoke with head coach Bill Watson about what making this trip with state championship aspirations means to him and the team. “I like to think of us as a reflection of the city,” said Watson, “We kinda show people what it could look like if everybody comes together and is on the same page, and working on one goal. It’s always beautiful to represent your city, to represent our school, and the wonderful people we have in the Springfield community.”

22news also asked the coach if the boys minded playing in the rain and he said that this was their first time playing in the rain this season. All-in-all, a rewarding experience for these young men.

Congratulations to Central on an incredible season.