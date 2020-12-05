PASS Super Late Models releases 2021 schedule

NAPLES, ME (WWLP)- The PASS Super Late Models released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday that will feature 21 races for the 2021 season.

The season will start with a doubleheader at Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, NC for the Easter Bunny 150. The 2020 edition of the Easter Bunny 150 that was postponed will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, while the 2021 event will be held the next day on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The series will then head to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the 46th annual Icebreaker on Saturday, April 9, and then head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the inaugural Northeast Classic on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. The series will close out the month of April with a race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, April 25. There will be a practice day at Oxford on Saturday, April 24.

Rain dates have been reserved for Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2 in case they are needed. The series will head to Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, May 16 with the American Canadian Tour Late Models.

They will head to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 23. The series will have two races in the month of June. The first one will be at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, June 6 and the second one will be held at Hudson International Speedway for the first time on Sunday, June 20.

The American Canadian Tour Late Models will also be apart of the program on Sunday, June 20. The series will have a very busy month in July as they visit Monadnock Speedway for the first time with the American Canadian Tour Late Models on Sunday, July 4.

A race is still to be confirmed for Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 11 according to the PASS website. The series will return to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 17.

PASS will then head to Seekonk Speedway for the inaugural Bay State Classic on Wednesday, July 28 where the winner of the race will win $10,000. On Sunday August 8, there will be a rain date available if needed.

The series will have a race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, August 15.

One of the most prestigious short track events in the country will take place on Saturday August 28, and Sunday, August 29 as the Oxford 250 will return. The 250 lap Super Late Model race will happen on Sunday, August 29.

The series will head into its final stretch of the 2021 season beginning on Saturday, September 18 with a trip to White Mountain Motorsports Park. On Saturday September 25, PASS will head to Seekonk Speedway for the DAV Fall Classic followed by the 59th annual Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Friday, October 1.

PASS will be apart of the World Series of racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 9. The series will head to Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, October 16. The 2021 season finale will be held at Seekonk Speedway for the Haunted Hundred on Saturday, October 23.

In July, there will be two-non point 100 lap races at Oxford along with an Oxford 250 qualifier and a race to be announced. There will be a “run what ya brung” race at Oxford Plains Speedway in August. The date of the event is still to be determined.

PASS will race at Thompson twice in 2021.