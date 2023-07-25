BOSTON (WWLP) – Capping off an incredible 19-year career with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron has announced that he will be retiring from the NHL.

After being drafted all the way back in 2003, Bergeron has played more than 1,200 regular season games and 170 playoff games. That’s the second most of all time.

He helped the team end a 39-year drought by winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 and playing in round six in 2013 with a broken rib. His future with the team was in question after sitting out of four playoff games last season due to a herniated disc.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bergeron says he has no regrets, only gratitude.