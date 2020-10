FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – If the Patriots want to win the AFC East for the 12th straight year they may have to beat the first place Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots (2-4) are riding a three game losing streak and are in jeopardy of being out of the divisional race in November when they take on the Bills (5-2).

Wednesday the team practiced for the first time this week and with trade rumors swirling around the team.