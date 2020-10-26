Patriots fans adjusting to latest loss against 49ers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have now lost three straight following their 33-6 defeat to The San Francisco 49ers.

This definitely isn’t the type of football Pats fans are used to seeing and with a 2-4 start to the season a winless month of October for the Pats has just been flat out ugly and nothing like the Patriot way.

The 49ers lead by former Patriot Jimmy Garropolo got out to an early 7-0 lead on the niners first drive and never looked back.

Cam Newton finished the day with three interceptions and was pulled late in the game for backup Jarret Stidham.

The Patriots have now failed to score more than 12 points in consecutive weeks.

Fans here in New England obviously are not used to these types of performances, some fans like Dylan Fairchild of Walpole, have only known championship football in New England their whole life.

Fairchild told 22News, “Since we’ve been born the Pats have been dominating the league but now this season they’re having a very mediocre if not below-average season.”

Fellow Patriots fan Chris Treon of Westwood told 22News that this season has been tough to watch.

“It’s tough to watch that’s for sure, but it’s a different team offense is completely different this year and I feel the defense didn’t have much of a handle on things and we’ll see how they do the next couple of weeks,” said Treon. “But I’m confident they’ll figure it out.”



The last time this team started out 2-4 was in the year 2000. Now that was 2 decades ago, before the Brady era even began.

Drew Bledsoe was the starting QB last time the Pats posted that record. Pats will head on the road next week to take on division rival Buffalo Bills.