Patriots fans eager for Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough

(WWLP) – It’s going to cost you a lot of money if you want to see Tom Brady’s long awaited return to New England.

The Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Foxborough during Weekend 4 of the NFL season with games tickets listed between $1,200 to $5,100 on Ticketmaster.

But many fans are willing to pay the price. Even on their graduation day, fans were thinking about Brady’s return and hoping for a win.

“Win! I don’t care where’s he’s been,” said Lillie Mourad and Christina Boyajan. “I’m happy that he’s back. He was successful in Tampa, he will be successful back in New England. We all love him. We support him no matter what.”

The ticket prices for the game are the most expensive regular season ticket ever.