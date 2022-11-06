FOXBOROURGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots returned home following a win against the New York Jets for a 1 o’clock showdown against a familiar foe, the Colts.

It was an unseasonably warm Sunday and what felt like a must win game for many fans, brought a sell out crowd and what looked like an endless amount of tailgaters. The tradition to head out to the stadium early and enjoy the pregame festivities in the parking lot with friends and food was in full effect Sunday morning.

Regina Riviezzo of Derry New Hampshire told 22News, “I have my sister and all my cousins, my godfather and all our friends, so this is the best time ever and of course to see the pats and a big win!”

For a game in early November at Gillette Stadium, Sunday’s weather was the best a fan could get. The temperature at kickoff was at 74 degrees, a near record high temperature for Foxborough on November 6.

“I was kind of expecting to be wearing a nice big winter jacket but can’t complain about 75 and sunny in November,” said Lauren Germano of Marshfield.

Patriots’ defense dominated the Colts leading to a 26-3 win Sunday. New England has a bye week next week and are home again against their divisional rival the New York Jets the following Sunday, November 20 at 1 p.m. where the temperature should be a little chillier.