Patriots fans in western Massachusetts, excited for football season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunday was the final preseason game for the New England Patriots, in a fight against the Giants. The Pats took the win, 22-20.

22News spoke with fans in Agawam about what they’re anticipating the season to look like, of course, hoping New England can regain a top spot.

“I hope they come out strong this year. You know? They had a rough year last year so hope they do good,” Joni Balboni said.

Joni loves all Boston sports, right now she’s keeping up with the Sox, but she’s looking forward to when the Patriots run onto the field at Gillette.

“I grew up with the Patriots. Tom Brady era, Julian Edelman so I’ve been a Patriots’ die hard fan for 30 years plus,” Steve Naroff said.

Steve has tickets to the game coming up in October, he’s glad fans can finally watch their team in person. Meantime the NFL announced this week that 93 percent of players are vaccinated. And with that, some see this as the return of football we all know and love.

“I think if they keep the same mentality heading into the season they’ll have a great shot. You know they’ve got Bill Belichick. So I think with Bill behind them they’ll be good,” Andrew Guile said.

The first game for the Patriots is just two Sundays away on September 12. They’ll be facing off against the Dolphins in Foxboro.