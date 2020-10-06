Patriots fans missing Newton’s presence on the field

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pats fans dealing with a tough loss, final score 10-26 Kansas City Chiefs. The Pats have been struggling and seem to be really missing quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Which then prompted widespread testing and the ultimate postponement of Sunday’s game until Monday.

This game was considered a must-watch game with Newton facing off against Reigning Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

But with Newton out, back up quarterback Brian Hoyer is taking over. It’s his first career start in New England, Pats fans are staying optimistic.

Fans such as Connecticut resident Jason Schretzmayer told 22News that while Hoyer is new to New England, he’s optimistic.

“With cam being out I feel like it might be difficult, but Brian Hoyer seems pretty good he’s been in the system for a long time,” said Schretzmayer. “I would leave Stidham out there and see what he can do, but Brian Hoyer should get the job done I think it will be a close game. Bill Belichick knows how to run a defense real well.”

Cam Newton is expected to miss next week’s game against the Denver Broncos as well.