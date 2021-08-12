Patriots’ first preseason game to feature return of fans to Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium for their first preseason game, and for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be fans in the stands.

The Patriots are hosting the Washington Football Team, and Thursday night’s game will feature some changes to the fan experience, including ticketing through mobile devices only, and a completely cashless system throughout the stadium. There have also been upgrades to the stadium itself, including a transformation of the South End Zone concourse, with renovated concessions offerings, and a brand new expanded video display.

22News reporter Sydney Snow will be at Gillette Stadium, and will have live reports on 22News starting at 5:00. You can watch the game on 22News starting at 7:30 P.M.

Jeopardy! will not be seen at its normal time, but will instead move to 10:30 P.M., following the game.