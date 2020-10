CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina had won its first three games and was ranked No. 5 when it went to Florida State. That wasn't the case after leaving with a 31-28 loss.

“We weren’t the top-five team in the country. Part of that was because the Big Ten wasn’t playing yet. Part of that was because we won two or three games. But I didn’t think we handled it well. I thought we were a little comfortable at Florida State instead of confident, and we got hit right in the mouth,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown.