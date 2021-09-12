Patriots lose by 1 to Miami Dolphins in season opener

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) — The Patriots opened their 2021 season with a week 1 loss, the Miami Dolphins winning 17-16.

This was the first game fans were allowed to be at since the 2019 season, and they took full advantage of the return to normal at Gillette stadium. Parking lots were filled with tailgating fans excited to be back in Foxborough.

“The tailgating is just legit. It’s so awesome because I just met Brandon 2 minutes ago and now he’s my buddy,” a Patriots fan said.

The Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium next Sunday, kick-off is at 1 p.m.