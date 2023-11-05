FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have been uncharacteristically bad this season, and Sunday afternoon was more of the same.

The team showed glimpses of winning football, but in the end it wasn’t enough to come out on top over the Washington Commanders. New England came into Week 9’s matchup with 6 losses, a number the team typically hasn’t gotten to through full seasons the last two-plus decades.

A Mac Jones interception late in the 4th quarter sealed the deal for their 7th loss of the season in a 20-17 loss vs. Washington. And fans told 22News it’s a new era of football in New England.

“You used to come here knowing you’d win and now come here against a very mediocre team and you can never guarantee if you can win or not,” said Calvin Carpanter of Rhode island.

Regardless of the Pats difficult first half of the season, the same fans who have been cheering during the team’s ups, have found ways to enjoy the team’s downs.

Fans say they’ve lost hope on the season but they still have fun coming to the games and tailgating in the parking lot

“We look at it now as an event to come hang out with friends, we have a few drinks, cook on the grill…. spend the day. We walk to the game and win or lose it is what it is,” says Patrick McConaghy of Stonington, CT.

The Patriots will now head to Germany for an international game next Sunday at 9:30am Eastern time vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Some fans told 22News they’ll actually be rooting for losses here on out, hoping for a better draft pick.

Something new to New England nation.