CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are playing in their final pre-season game Friday night on NBC.

After falling to the Texans 20-9 in their first game, and their second game against the Packers was cut short by a serious injury to cornerback Isaiah Bolden, the Patriots are looking to win their last preseason game.

Bolden was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. He’s since been released from the hospital and is now back home.

The first regular season game is September 10th against the eagles at Gillette. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.