FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The game was originally set for a Monday night matchup but was flexed due to the Patriot’s current 3 and 10 record. The Pats carry some momentum coming into Sunday, after a big-time win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday.

The Chiefs have been sputtering after, losing three out of their last four games, but are considered 9 1/2 road favorites over the Pats.

For you Swifties out there, this could be a chance to see Taylor Swift at Sunday’s game, due to her shows playing regularly at Gillette Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.