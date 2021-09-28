Patriots vs Buccaneers: How successful are other quarterbacks facing their former teams?

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just five days away from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Foxboro to play the Patriots in Brady’s first Gillette Stadium appearance as a visitor.

It will all play out on Sunday Night Football right here on 22News. This week, we are diving into this historic game and what it means for Brady, Belichick, the Patriots and football fans all over New England.

Brady’s departure from, and homecoming to, New England are unprecedented. He is one of five quarterbacks to play for 20 seasons and the only one to log 20 seasons for a single team. It goes without saying, he’s the only quarterback in league history to face off with his former team of 20 years and he’s doing it as a defending Super Bowl Champion.

22News took a look at a few other big time quarterbacks in their first game against their former teams. Brady’s predecessor in New England Drew Bledsoe, who played the Patriots twice in his first year, leading the Buffalo Bills in 2002 and lost both games.

Brett Favre stands alone as a winner. His first trip back to Lambeau Field was as a Viking in 2009 after a one-year stint with the Jets. Even Peyton Manning couldn’t get it done against his former team, he didn’t return to Indianapolis as a visitor until his second year with the Denver Broncos in 2013, when they lost just three games all year on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

Now, it’s Tom Brady’s turn. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. right here on 22News on Sunday Night Football.