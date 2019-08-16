Patriots vs Titans preseason game on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots play their second preseason game Saturday the Tennessee Titans, live on 22News.

22News will broadcast all four pre-season New England Patriots games. 

The Patriots schedule is below:

  • August 8Patriots defeat Lions in first 2019 pre-season game
  • August 17 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
  • August 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
  • August 29 at 7:30 p.m.  – New York Giants at New England Patriots

22News will also air regular-season games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Scheduled games below:

  • September 8 – New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • November 3 – New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens
  • December 1 – New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

