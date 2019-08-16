Patriots vs Titans preseason game on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots play their second preseason game Saturday the Tennessee Titans, live on 22News.

22News will broadcast all four pre-season New England Patriots games.

The Patriots schedule is below:

August 8 – Patriots defeat Lions in first 2019 pre-season game

– Patriots defeat Lions in first 2019 pre-season game August 17 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

– New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans August 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

– Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots August 29 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots

Ways to watch #NEvsTEN ⤵ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 16, 2019

22News will also air regular-season games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Scheduled games below:

September 8 – New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers

– New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers November 3 – New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens

– New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens December 1 – New England Patriots vs Houston Texans