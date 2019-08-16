Patriots vs Titans preseason game on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots play their second preseason game Saturday the Tennessee Titans, live on 22News.
22News will broadcast all four pre-season New England Patriots games.
The Patriots schedule is below:
- August 8 – Patriots defeat Lions in first 2019 pre-season game
- August 17 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
- August 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
- August 29 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots
22News will also air regular-season games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
Scheduled games below:
- September 8 – New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- November 3 – New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens
- December 1 – New England Patriots vs Houston Texans
DIRECTV Subscribers! The NFL Kickoff is coming, and you’re still without WWLP-22News. Call 800-288-2020 to bring back your favorite station. Learn More https://www.wwlp.com/retransmission/