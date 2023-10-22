FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – It was high spirits at the Week 7 tailgate with the Patriots working to dig out of a deep hole to start the season.

The team off to its worst start in two decades but Patriots fans that remember the pre-Brady era know this feeling well.

“We’re rebuilding. You go back a couple of years to the Schafer Stadium days and ya rebuild. It changes up every so many years. It’s all part of the plan,” said Billy Burrows.

If a rebuild is in order, the first question is who will oversee it. This tough start to the season has some calling for a change in leadership but fans in Foxboro don’t want to hear it.

“I think we have a great coach and a great owner. Bob Kraft is awesome… Bill is a genius… he’s a genius,” Burrows continued.

The number-three winningest coach of all time can rest easy, he has the support of at least some of the fans. But the road doesn’t get any easier. Week 8 brings a road matchup with the leagues top-scoring offense, another divisional foe… the Greatest Show on Surf; Miami Dolphins.

The Foxboro faithful… undaunted.

“About 25 years now we’ve been coming to games and we’re gonna keep coming, ” says William Bamford. We’re Pats fans, that’s what we are here for. We’re here to watch the game and support our team.”

New England ended up pulling off the upset win over divisional rival Buffalo Bills to move to 2-5 on the season. After losing a 12-point lead late in the 4th, Mac Jones and the Patriots put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive with tight end Mike Gesicki reeling in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jones with 15 seconds left on the clock.