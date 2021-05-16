Paul Pierce included in Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce, left, signs autographs for fans before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Boston. Pierce, a former Boston Celtics player, is to play in what is expected to be his final game in Boston Sunday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Due to Covid-19, the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2020 was held, not in Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, but Mohegan Sun.



“‘I’m a little disappointed enshrinement wasn’t here last night, but I understand. I’m just hoping next year its back, and we do it big, because Springfield is where it should be,” said Ryan Panetta of Springfield.

The Basketball Hall of Fame was back in the spotlight Sunday, as they revealed the Class of 2021.



Celtic legend, Kevin Garnett, will be joined by former Celtic teammate, Paul Pierce, who is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. The two will be forever honored here with the other member of the “Big Three”, Ray Allen. Pierce, nicknamed the “Truth” was captain of the Celtics, and played most of his career with the team he started with. He was well-respected across the sport, even by Lakers fans.



“He carried that Celtics team for a very long time even with no playoff runs or anything like that,” said Ryan Perry of Springfield. “He was still that guy there. Its definitely well-deserved.”



As NBA Finals MVP, he helped carry Boston to a championship over the Lakers in 2008.



“His foot work, determination, and just leadership made him one of my favorite players of all time,” said Panetta.

The Basketball Hall of Fame will serve as the place where future generations can learn about Pierce, Kobe, and all these new hall of famers.



“Let them know what you were watching when you were younger, I know they have their players now the Jayson Tatum players of the world, but just show them a little history of the game,” said Perry.



In addition to Pierce, the Class of 2021 includes Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, and Lauren Jackson.