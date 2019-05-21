Photo Finish: Williams edges out Rocco in Sunoco Modified thriller at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams took down the win in the 30 lap Sunoco Modified feature on Sunday afternoon for Showyra Motorsports out of Palmer at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as he beat Keith Rocco by .03 seconds.

There was a wreck near the backstretch wall that took out some contenders on lap 11 that included Troy Talman, Woody Pitkat, and Todd Owen. Owen had to use a backup car as he was involved in a crash during his qualifying heat race.

Williams would lose the lead to Keith Rocco on the final restart but Williams would not give up as he pushed up Rocco in turns 3 and 4 giving the fans excitement as Williams would take down the win. Rocco finished second and Tim Jordan finished in third.

Williams talked to 22News about the win.

“We wanted to win bad after the kind of year we’ve so far hasn’t been picture perfect. Hopefully, this is the right step. Looking forward to coming back and having more victories with these guys,” said Williams.

Adam Skowyra out of Palmer is Ronnie William’s car owner. He told 22News that the race did get a little dicey at the end and glad Williams got aggressive and do what he had to do.

“I’ve been wanting to win here for a long time,” said Skowyra.

Rocco gave his thoughts to 22News after finishing second in the event.

“It was crazy. You know the way we raced here in the past few years when Scott Tapley was here. He tightened the ship up. He made it good clean racing and didn’t wreck a lot of cars. You know it seems like all that went out the window so it’s fair game now,” said Rocco.

Tim Jordan talked about his third-place run to 22News. When asked about the photo finish in what he saw in his mirror.

“I wasn’t looking in the mirror like some of the guys. I just got a good restart. Got to the outside of Ronnie (Williams) again. Got by him into one. Kind of got a little business and I guess we were connected tonight. Every time I got around him, he did what he had to do to win. It’s a little frustrating. I had no power steering. Just driving the car for what I had,” said Jordan.

That was not the only photo finish of the day. Ryan Morgan edged out Will Wall in the 40 lap Late Model feature. Westfield’s Jared Materas finished in ninth. New Salem’s Tom Carey, III was involved in a qualifying heat crash as Chicopee’s John Warren made a three-wide move down the backstretch making contact with another car with Carey, III hitting the wall in turn 3 with structural damage to the car forcing him to miss the 25 lap feature event.

Shawn Monahan took Swaggin Wagon and won the extra distance Limited Sportsman event. Jared Roy took down his first ever win in the Mini Stocks and Bryan Narducci won his sixth Lite Modified race in a row.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action in just two weeks for the Thompson 125 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event on Wednesday, June 5.