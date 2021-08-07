Photo Gallery: Austin Hill wins the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, United Rentals 176

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 United Rentals Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176 at Watkins Glen International on August 07, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Austin Hill has been declared the winner of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176 after the race was called with 11 laps to go due to lightning.

Thousands of fans watched the race from the grandstands and the campgrounds across the Watkins Glen International campus where campers have been set up since Wednesday.

Saturday was Hill’s eighth victory in 113 Camping World Truck Series races and his second victory this year.

