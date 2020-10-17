PHOTOS: 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing

by: Matthew Wiernasz

(WWLP) – The 350 Small Block Supermodified, Sunoco Modified race, and Shane Hammond Memorial Truly NEMA Lites races were held last week as part of the Sunoco World Series of Racing in Thompson, Connecticut.

  • Desmond Skillings (90) leading the field (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Agawam’s Kevin Cormier (14Z) racing down the backstretch (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Desmond Skillings won the race and the North East Mini Stock Tour championship (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Doug Meservey, Jr (67) and Rob Richardi (00) racing side by side (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Doug Meservey, Jr in victory lane (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Rich Eaton (4) and Stephen Duphily (11) racing side by side (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Bobby Timmons (13) and Mike Netishen (47) racing side by side (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Bobby Timmons in victory lane (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Keith Rocco (57) and Troy Talman (3) racing side by side (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Woody Pitkat (10) and Eric Berndt (14) racing down the backstretch (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Ronnie Williams (50) and Todd Owen (81) racing down the backstretch (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Jeff Malave (23) and Tyler Leary (1) racing side by side (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Keith Rocco celebrates the win (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Keith Rocco in victory lane (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Jake Trainor (8) and P.J. Stergios (11) racing down the backstretch (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Chase Locke (88) and Joe Bailey (21) racing down the backstretch (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)
  • Richie Coy (19) and Jim Santa Maria (97) racing side by side (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

