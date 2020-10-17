PHOTOS: 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - No. 5 North Carolina travels to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on Florida State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Tar heels had an absurd offensive outing against a ranked Virginia Tech team, and the leader of that offense has some ties to the Seminoles.

Sam Howell jumped onto the collegiate scene last season, putting up monstrous numbers his freshman year. This season, he’s picked up where he left off.