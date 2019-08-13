Pioneer Valley Rowing Club determined to break world record

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of teenage rowing enthusiasts is determined to break the 24-hour, indoor-rowing record.

They’re rowing on a concept two indoor rowing machine at the North Riverfront Park boathouse in Springfield. The Pioneer Valley Rowing Club is out to break the world record for 24-hour indoor rowing that was set in Florida four-years-ago.

Seven team members row in rotation for 10 minutes each.

“So for me, in 10 minutes, I’ll probably get 2,500 meters,” Charlie Marino explained. “Which is around 1.75 miles.”

PVRC Executive Director Ben Quick told 22News that the sport of rowing has a long history in Springfield.

“The most fascinating fact, to me, about rowing is that Springfield, Massachusetts actually has a 150-year history of rowing,” Quick said. “It was was a competitive collegiate sport in the 19th century, right here on this very same stretch of river.”

Isabela Skoulis says that rowing “helps me relieve stress. It’s an amazing environment, with friends and family always supporting each other.”

And so they row in 10-minute intervals, determined that by 7 a.m. Wednesday, they’ll have set a new world record for rowing more than 200 miles indoors.

They’ve linked their effort to a fundraiser benefiting the Springfield Rescue Mission.