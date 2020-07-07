Play ball: Professional sports could be returning as soon as the end of the July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite sports, teams and players in action but with leagues taking part in increased testing and less travel, sports could return if all goes well.

Basketball was the first major pro league to decide on a date to resume play. The NBA announced that playing will resume on July 30th with stringent health and safety protocols with games taking place on their single site campus at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Major League Baseball announced its return and recently released a schedule with Opening Day set for July 24th.

Most recently, the NHL announced Monday that games could resume in August with Edmonton and Toronto serving as the likely “bubble” locations.

22News spoke former Springfield Falcons announcer, now St. Louis Blues play by play announcer, Chris Kerber who said a lot of games played in a short amount of time could be very exciting for fans.

“There’s going to be several games every single day, I’m telling you now it’s going to be awesome. For those waiting for sports to comeback this could be the best return of them all.” Chris Kerber, St Louis Blues play by play announcer

The NHL plan must first be voted on by the Players Association Executive committee, before going to an all player vote.

Despite the plans for sports to return professionally, baseball will be played here in western Massachusetts as soon as Wednesday night with the Westfield Starfires home opener.

All pro sports return dates are tentative based on any spikes with COVID-19 among players.