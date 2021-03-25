Players, coaches, contributors inducted into Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame

(WWLP) – Seven players, coaches, and contributors to the game of baseball were inducted into Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Thursday.

The inductees included local stars as well as players and coaches who played in the MLB and Negro Leagues as well.

The 2nd Annual Ryan Doyle Courage Award was presented as well. Ryan had a love of baseball. He died following a 2-year battle with bone cancer in 2019.

The award was presented to current Baltimore Oriole first basemen and former Valley Blue Sock Trey Mancini, for his perseverance during his battle with colon cancer.

Trey Mancini, “I don’t even know if I can say I’m deserving of the award but I will humbly accept it. I will forever cherish this. It’s truly one of the great honors of my life getting this award, I have goosebumps right now.”

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer was the emcee of Thursday night’s virtual event.