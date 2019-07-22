Players travel overseas to compete in Chicopee’s National Junior Golf Tournament

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teenage golfers from half-way around the world are in Chicopee for the National Junior Golf Tournament starting Wednesday.

The Chicopee Country Club plays host to golfers from as far away as China, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

One 17-year-old from China became passionate about golf despite the Island province he lives in having just two golf courses for a population of more than 600,000.

He spends hours at a time on the greens near his home. He told 22News of his excitement participating in this week’s junior golf tournament in Chicopee.

“I think it’s amazing here. It’s a good opportunity for us to enjoy the golf course, the facilities here, and show our skill to the college coaches,” said Un Ning.

Ninety-six young golfers are competing in the Junior Golf Tournament that ends Friday. They are all still high school students.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are two superstar professionals who got their start competing in Junior Golf Association Tournaments.