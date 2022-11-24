WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A traditional Thanksgiving rivalry between Quaboag Regional High School and Ware High School renewed Thursday at Ware.

Throughout the playoff game, you could feel excitement, a lot of cheering from fans in the stands. 22News spoke to some of those fans about why they attend games like these year after year.

“It’s just so exciting, everyone is in a great mood, everyone’s celebrating the holiday and I’m just so thankful we can get together,” said Melissa Fales of Ware.

And the Cougars take it from Ware. The final score came down to 26 to 21 for Quaboag