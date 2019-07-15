Polar Beverages CEO will be part-owner of Worcester minor league baseball team

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive officer of Polar Beverages will become a part-owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox as the team moves to Worcester.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that team chairman Larry Lucchino says Ralph Crowley will become a part-owner of the soon-to-be Worcester Red Sox. Polar Beverages is based in Worcester.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate plans to leave Pawtucket and play its first season in Worcester in 2021, at the $100 million Polar Park.

Red Sox executives joined with state and local officials from Massachusetts to break ground on the 10,000-seat stadium in Worcester last week.

The team’s ownership decided to relocate after failing to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island officials.

Lucchino didn’t say when Crowley will officially join the team.

