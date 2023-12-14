SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hockey coach of the Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield has been suspended after he was found in violation of one rule.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) received a formal allegation on November 27 by a member school about Brian Foley, the coach for Pope Francis Prep. boy’s hockey team. The MIAA investigated whether Foley had violated Rule 40: “Out-of-Season Coach-Athlete Contact Limitations.”

According to the MIAA Handbook, Rule 40 states a coach can not meet with team candidates between seasons unless it is to elect captains, collect equipment, issue equipment, provide physical examinations, conduct legitimate fundraising events, or offer wellness workshops or activities. In addition, coaches can’t require an athlete to participate in a sport or training program outside of the sports season.

The MIAA determined Foley was found in violation of that rule. According to the handbook, any coach who violates Rule 40 will be deemed “ineligible” to participate in any MIAA-approved or sponsored competitions for one year from the date of the determined rule violation.